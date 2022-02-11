Raveena Tandon's Father Ravi Tandon Funeral: Actress Pens Moving Note, Farah Khan Rushes To Her House

Acclaimed filmmaker and Raveena Tandon’s father Ravi Tandon has passed away, at the age of 85. The news was confirmed by Raveena with a post on Instagram. The actress shared a series of pictures with Ravi and penned a heartbreaking note. “You will always walk with me , I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa," she wrote in the caption.

Several stars took to the comments section and offered their condolences. Neelam Kothari Soni wrote, “Heartfelt condolences." Juhi Chawla wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to you & your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻Om Shanti." Namrata Shirodkar dropped a series of folded hands emojis.

Following the news of his death, a few stars made their way to Raveena’s home in Mumbai to pay their last respects and support Raveena during the difficult phase. The paparazzi spotted Farah Khan and Ridhima Pandit making their way to Raveena’s house.

Although Raveena hasn’t shared details of his death, an Indian Express report claimed that he had lung fibrosis and passed away due to respiratory failure. He reportedly breathed his last at his residence at 3.45 am on Friday.

Ravi was a popular director, producer and writer in Bollywood. He has been a part of a number of 1970s and 80s movies. These included Anhonee, Khel Khel Mein, Majboor, Khuddar and Zindagi. Raveena has shared a close bond with him. As reported by IANS in 2019, speaking with the media, Raveena had revealed that her father was ‘pleasantly shocked’ to see her in her first film.

“My father didn’t believe that I could get into acting because I didn’t attend acting or dance classes before entering films. After finishing school, I immediately faced the camera, so he was bit shocked. I think he was pleasantly shocked and happy," she said at the time. Last year, Raveena also hosted an intimate birthday party for Ravi at their residence and shared a video from it on Instagram.

