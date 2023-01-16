Raveena Tandon's 'Proud Mom' Moment on Daughter Rasha Finishing Her Schooling

Rasha, the daughter of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, finished schooling this year. Raveena posted photos of Rasha Thadani’s farewell ceremony from Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Raveena and her husband Anil Thadani are seen posing with their kids and Karan Johar in the photos. Along with the photos, Raveena penned a note expressing her feelings about the special moments in her daughter’s life.

“Saying bye to the class of 2023 at the dais! What an emotional moment for all the moms and dads to see your baby grow up and actually prepare to now, fly out of the nest! We wish you well and Godspeed,” wrote Raveena while adding the hastag classof2023.

A family frame, including Raveena, her husband Anil Thadani, and their children Rasha and Ranbirvardhan makes up the first image. The actress also posted a collage of photos from her teenage daughter’s early life. The actor is seen with a bunch of same-aged women, presumably the parents of her daughter’s classmates, but it’s unclear from the caption. In a different photo, producer and director Karan Johar joins Raveena and her hubby for a picture-perfect pose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

For the occasion, Raveena was seen wearing all-black attire, while Karan displayed his trademark huge shades. The Mohra actress increased her glam factor even further by applying a swipe of dark lipstick.

On the work front, Raveena made her web debut with ‘Aranyak in 2021 wherein she played a tough cop. The series received a positive response from the audience and critics as well. She was also part of last year’s smash hit KGF: Chapter 2, where she played the Prime Minister of India.

Read all the Latest Movies News here