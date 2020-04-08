MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Raveena Tandon's Video Dancing On New York Streets Leaves Makes Her Daughter 'Walk Away'

Raveena Tandon's Video Dancing On New York Streets Leaves Makes Her Daughter 'Walk Away'

Raveena shared a humorous throwback video from 2017 in which she is dancing on the streets of New York with her husband Anil Thadani. Her daughter Rasha is seen walking away in embarrassment.

Share this:

Lockdown has brought upon us far greater time to look at old photos and walk down the memory lanes. Actor Raveena Tandon seems to have found a golden memory.

Shared on the Ziddi actor’s personal Instagram handle, Raveena can be seen enjoying a carefree evening with her family –husband Anil Thadani and daughter Rasha –on the streets of New York.

As Raveena starts to groove, Anil joins her while Rasha runs away in embarrassment. Raveena wrote that the video was from 2017 when New York was “full of fun and happiness”. The Satta actor also extended her prayers for all those battling the viral pandemic and hoped that everyone can survive this to see “a better, brighter [and] healthier planet soon”.

Raveena captioned the post, “#throwback (2017) #THROWBACK to the days when the streets of #newyork were full of fun and happiness! Now - Prayers for all in New York, India, Maharashtra, Italy, London. May the world heal and we all see a better brighter healthier planet soon. Rest in peace all those who succumbed to this disease. You will always be in our prayers. In this video, Rasha @officialrashathadani as usual totally embarrassed by my behaviour, Anil and I teasing her even more and she tries to run away! Video credit - @official_ranbirvardhan_thadani @ranbir_loves_mufc” New York has been one of the hardest-hit cities in the world due to coronavirus. Over 4,000 people have died there because of COVID-19.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,714

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,274

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    410

     

  • Total DEATHS

    149

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 08 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,055,524

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,448,123

    +17,204

  • Cured/Discharged

    309,183

     

  • Total DEATHS

    83,416

    +1,382
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres