Actress Mahalakshmi and his husband-producer Ravi Chandrasekhar are currently enjoying a blissful married life. The pair often shell out major couple goals, dropping adorable pictures with each other on social media. Despite the incessant trolling and nasty remarks on their lovable posts, Mahalakshmi and Ravi seem to have turned a blind eye to the comments, flaunting their love for one another on social media platforms. Recently, on the occasion of Thai Poosam, Ravi who visited a temple with Mahalakshmi shared another romantic picture with his wife on Instagram.

“Thai Poosam - We prayed not only for the relationships we love but also for the relationships who love us,” captioned the producer. The picture captured Ravi and Mahalakshmi as they posed together outside the temple premises. While Ravinder was dressed in a traditional off-white dhoti-kurta set, Mahalakshmi was draped in an orange saree. The lovebirds sported smiles on their faces as they posed for the click.

The Devathaiyai Kanden actress was quick to arrive in the comments. She added a red heart followed by a kiss emoji. Fans of the adorable pair were also quick to drop their reactions in the comment section. “I wish both hearts to be together for hundreds of years like today,” prayed one user. “… big hugs” quipped another. “Live with prosperity” wished a third individual.

Ravi Chandrasekhar and Mahalakshmi are quite active on social media. The madly-in-love duo often treat their fans with adorable pictures. Earlier the Tamil producer called his partner, the “8th wonder of my life,” to which Mahalaksmi penned an emotional note, taking a slight dig at trolls. She wrote, “No matter what people say, I will keep loving u until my heart beats no more. Without u I am no more… U are my everything.”

On the work front, Ravi Chandrasekhar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film production, Kaadhal Conditions Apply. Helmed by Arvind R, the film stars Sana Makbul and Mahat Raghavendra as the leads, accompanied by Vivek Prasanna and Dhivyadharshini in crucial roles.

The audio launch event of the Tamil-language romantic drama was held on February 2 at Sathyam Cinemas. Meanwhile, Mahalakshmi has not announced any of her upcoming projects as of yet.

