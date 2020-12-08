Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary with Romantic Pictures

One of the most adorable telly couples, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta celebrated their anniversary on December 7. As they complete seven years of marital bliss, the adorable duo shared some heart-warming wishes for each other. To mark the special day, Ravi and Sargun took to their social media handles to post some loved-up pictures. They also penned down their feelings to express their love for one other.

Ravi shared a series of charming titanic-like pictures of him and his ladylove. In the pictures, the couple seem much in love as they spend some quality time enjoying the breeze on a ship amid the sea. They look happy and beautiful as they smile together. The 36-year-old actor went all romantic to add a short and sweet caption. He wrote, “सात जन्मों के पहले सात साल मुबारक हों सर्गुन (with red heart and kiss emoji) #happyanniversary #sargunmehta (Congratulations for the seven years before seven of our births Sargun.)”

In a follow-up post, Ravi shared a sweet compiled video that captures the essence of the couple’s love and journey together. In the caption, he wrote, “‘we’ are 7 years old @sargunmehta #happyanniversaryvideo @kai_ravidubey”

Meanwhile, Sargun also expressed her joy by sharing a lovely picture from the same trip with her beloved husband.

Friends of the couple from the industry, including Achint Kaur, Nakuul Mehta, Gautam Rode, and others showered them with love and wished the happy couple in the comments section.

Ravi and Sargun first met on the sets of their show 12/24 Karol Bagh and started dating soon after the show ended. Ravi proposed to Sargun for marriage on Nach Baliye 5. They exchanged wedding vows in a traditional big fat Punjabi wedding in December 2013.