Ravi Dubey Informs Fans That He is 'Deleting Instagram for Next Few Days'

Actor Ravi Dubey recently took to Instagram and informed his followers that he is leaving the social media handle for some days. The actor wrote, “deleting Instagram for next few days…Ciao." In the caption of the post, he put a ‘bye’ emoji.

On Monday, the actor marked 11 years of togetherness with wife, actress Sargun Mehta with some throwback pictures on Instagram.

Ravi shared an epic flashback moment from their wedding festivities. The couple is dressed in ethnic wedding ensembles. Ravi mentioned that the picture was in fact from a ‘wedding sequence’ they shot. He wrote, “Little did we know though that while this was being clicked we were manifesting it ..and today happens to be the ‘dating ‘anniversary she always forgets …i love you meri gungun to the next 11 billion years together (sic.)”

The couple fell in love while working as co-stars in the 2009 serial 12/24 Karol Bagh. Ravi popped the question to his ladylove on national television when they were contestants on Nach Baliye Season 5. They exchanged wedding vows in a traditional big fat Punjabi ceremony on December 7, 2013.

The duo has started their production company and the first project under the house has been announced with a show titled Udaariyaan. The drama series will air on Colors TV and stars Isha Malviya, Priyanka Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta in main roles.