Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma are Back with Jamai Raja Sequel, Share First Day Shoot Photos

Jamai Raja, a TV show starring Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and Achint Kaur, aired in 2014 had a successful run of three years. Ravi Dubey played Siddharth, a hotelier, who takes up the responsibility of repairing the relationship between his independent wife, Roshni (Nia), and his enterprising mother-in-law, Durga Devi (Achint).

Fans of the hit show have reason to rejoice now as the actors are returning to make a sequel of it. The original was produced by Ashvini Yardi and Akshay Kumar's banner Grazing Goat and co-produced by Meenakshi Sagar. However, the sequel will be helmed by Yardi under her new production house named Viniyard Films.

On Tuesday morning, Nia shared photos from the sets of the show with Ravi, making it clear that the shoot for the sequel has begun. One of the photos showed her holding a clapboard which said 'Jamai Raja 2.0'. She captioned the photos, "Day 1 ... Here we gooooo again!!!! @ravidubey2312 #jamairaja2.0."

A few days ago, actress Sargun Mehta, Ravi's wife, shared a video of Ravi and Nia from the show. She posted the unedited scene and captioned the post as, "Jamai Raja 1 take uncut unedited just a raw one take to tell you ki iss aadmi mein kitna talent hai. Perform karna, likhna uss character ko nichod ke pee jaana.. yeh magic karta hai @ravidubey2312 can't wait to see #sidni back together."

The hashtag #Sidni was used to refer to Siddharth and Roshni, the names of Ravi and Nia's onscreen characters. Jamai Raja was so popular that the show was dubbed in multiple foreign languages and telecast in South Africa and Indonesia.

