Ravi Dubey on Past Fallout With Nia Sharma: We Handled Grey Area in Our Relationship With Lot of Grace

Popular television actress Nia Sharma shot to fame with the television show Jamai Raja alongside Ravi Debey, however, things were not always great between the two while they were shooting for the show. The now turned good friends were not on talking terms for months but their rift was not visible on-screen. Recently, Ravi was asked about this fallout in an interview.

The actor said that they handled the grey area in their relationship with grace and professionalism. He told Bollywood bubble, “It’s just by the virtue of working together for all these years. Both me and Nia, we handled that grey area in our relationship with a lot of grace and professionalism. It never showed on screen that we weren’t necessarily talking to each other.”

Ravi also revealed the reason behind their fight. He added, “I think it was largely to do with how we would approach work. I am highly rehearsal-obsessed but Nia is a very spontaneous actor, which works in her favour beautifully. I don’t know how that friction started, I don’t have a clear memory of it, but I am guessing this would be the reason.”

However, the duo shares a beautiful friendship currently. He further added that Nia is one of the people he is fondest of in the TV industry. “But now, Nia is the one person in the industry that I am the fondest of and I think she has this candid, uninhibited nature, which is very rare. People mostly project something which is a more likeable version of themselves, Nia ke baare mein sabse achchi baat jo hai woh hai ki (Nia’s best quality is that) she doesn’t care," he expressed.

