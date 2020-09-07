Ravi Dubey Plants Kiss on 'Queen' Sargun Mehta's Cheek, Gives Her 'Beautiful Birthday Present Ever'

Actor Ravi Dubey travelled all the way to Punjab to celebrate the birthday of his wife and actress Sargun Mehta. Taking to Instagram, Ravi posted a heartwarming wish for Sargun, calling her "the queen".

In his heartfelt note for his loving wife, Ravi wrote, "It takes so much to be a cause of happiness joy and bliss in someone’s life... I think a person has to be gifted karmically to have that superpower, you have entered so many lives and lit up so many worlds, mine included. You have a superpower Sargun of bringing bliss and fortune to everyone... I really can’t even define what you mean to me. I just know that there are so many times I have tears of gratitude just thinking about you... and that childlike smile of yours is why I am living... happy birthday gungun... I love love love love love you meri choti... this year the world will know you are not just ‘my queen’ you are ‘THE QUEEN'. #happybirthday #sargunmehta" Along with it, he posted several pictures and videos from the last night's low-key birthday affair.

Sargun also took to Instagram to thank Ravi and their friends for "one of the most innovative and beautiful birthday present ever."

Actor Ammy Virk, who shared screen space with Sargun in "Qismat", too, posted a birthday wish for the actress on social media. "Happy birthday Sarguniyee. Waheguru ji bless you. Yaari zindabad," Ammy posted on Instagram.

On the work front, Sargun and Ammy will be soon seen in the sequel of "Qismat", which is scheduled to release in April 2021.