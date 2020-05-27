MOVIES

Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta Share Screen Space After 10 Years in Badshah's Music Video Toxic

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta star as a couple in an abusive relationship for Badshah's new song Toxic, that was shot entirely at home.

  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 10:12 AM IST
Ten years after starring together in the TV show '12/24 Karol Bagh', actors Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are back together on screen to make their debut in a music video as a couple. The couple appear in Badshah's latest music video, Toxic, which portrays an abusive relationship.

The couple completed the entire shoot at their home with their phones as Ravi directed the video. "Sargun and I have not shared screen space in a fiction set-up in the last 10 years, so it was great to work with her again," Ravi told Times of India.

Sargun added, "Ravi is a perfectionist and till the time he does not get every detail right, he will keep reshooting. And imagine hum ghar pe shoot kar rahein the and apart from the fact that we had to look a certain way, and manage all the different camera movements, he would be like, 'Arre tauliya dikh raha hai' and 'Peeche tray dikh raha hai'. And I was like, 'Arre, you can't get the perfect frame, it's not a set, it's a house'."

For the song, Badshah has once again collaborated with singer Payal Dev after 'Genda Phool'. The rapper said, "Toxic is a very special song, it's something I have never done before. It talks about second chances at love and highlights the imperfections of a relationship. I hope the audience loves the song as much as I do."

