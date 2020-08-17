Ravi Dubey Shares Hilarious Throwback Video Of His Wife Sargun Mehta

Actor Ravi Dubey has shared a hilarious throwback video featuring his wife, actress Sargun Mehta. In the video, the actress can be seen dancing on 'Oh Womaniyaa' doing some desi steps with pallu on her head.

Sharing the video on Instagram, "wooomaniya," Ravi wrote alongside the video. The actor also called his wife 'Mrs Dubey.'

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes TV, Ravi had shared that the couple could not spend much time with each other last year because of their busy schedule. He had also revealed that they had only spent 22 days with each other last year. He considers lockdown to be a blessing for them, Ravi even stated that they unleashed their creative sides by shooting within the premises of their home.

Meanwhile, Ravi and Sargun last collaborated with rapper Badshah and singer Payal Dev on the song Toxic, the video of which was shot at the couple's home amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Sargun will be next seen in Qismat 2, which also features Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk.

Ravi and Sargun met on the sets of 12/24 Karol Baugh and have been married for 6 years now.