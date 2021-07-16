Ravi Dubey Undergoes Stunning Physical Transformation in 1 Month That Will Leave You Impressed

After contracting the COVID-19 virus, the road to recovery is extremely time-consuming. Apart from healing from the infection, several people have also encountered weight gain in the recovery period. TV actor Ravi Dubey is also one of them. The actor had gained 10 kgs, during his post-recovery period. However, he worked hard and hit the gym regularly to shed those extra carbs and fats. Sharing a then and now picture on his Instagram handle, Dubey revealed the massive physical transformation he has undergone. The change, which has come about in just a month, is quite impressive. The Jamai Raja fame actor in the caption of the Instagram post credited Bollywood's fitness freak Akshay Kumar and Milind Soman for inspiring him to stay fit.

Talking about gaining 10 kgs, the actor said that he was offered an unexpected shooting schedule for which he had to be lean. Therefore, the actor was away from the gym. But in addition to this, during the post-recovery phase, he was in the ‘producer mode,’ and was in Punjab, and all this contributed to make him gain some extra kilos. Dubey revealed that he turned to be “10kgs heavier” than what was required.

Debunking the pre-conceived notion of consuming supplements and protein shakes for losing weight, Dubey informed that he did not try either of them. The actor shared that he had “integrated an hour and a half of weight training in the morning and 10km jog in the evening.” His workout schedule was clubbed with a “calorie deficit diet considering the amount of cardio.”

He thanked his gym trainers for working with him tirelessly and training him during odd hours. Further in the post, Dubey said that he intends to make ‘no supplement’ and only ‘organic food in moderate quantities’ his lifestyle along with exercise and overall discipline.

The actor had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on May 10 and after 10 days, on May 20, he had tested negative.

