Ravi Dubey was Offered This Whopping Amount for Jamai 2.0 Season 2?

Ravi Dubey is one of the most popular faces on television. With a huge fan following, the actor is known for an impressive body of work. His upcoming project Jamai 2.0 Season 2 has already piqued the interest of fans. The show will feature original leads Ravi, Nia Sharma and Achint Kaur and is directed by Aarambhh Singh.

Reportedly, he is one of the highest-paid actors and as per recent reports, the actor was offered an amount close to 2.5 crores for his part in Jamai 2.0 Season 2.

Talking about his upcoming project, he told IANS, "We have had a great response to the first season of ‘Jamai 2.0' and the makers have decided to unravel the drama in the second season and stir the plot a bit. ‘Jamai 2.0 Season 2' will be a romantic drama, served with twists that will challenge the narrative of the story."

The actor added that he is extremely excited to get back to the set and shoot with Nia and Achint.

"It's been an humbling journey for me, starting with 'Jamai Raja' and now after over six years shooting for ‘Jamai 2.0 season 2'," he said, about returning with the Zee5 show.

Ravi Dubey who is also in discussions for multiple web series and films.