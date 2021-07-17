Ravi Kishan Birthday Special: 5 Must Watch Hindi Movies of the Bhojpuri Superstar

Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla, popularly known as Ravi Kishan, will turns a year older today, July 17. Born and brought up in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, Kishan is a renowned Indian actor, producer, a television personality and currently serves as Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Gorakhpur. He has majorly worked in Hindi and Bhojpuri movies and acted in a handful of Marathi, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films.

Kishan debuted his acting career with 1992 Hindi movie Pitamber followed by acting in more than 50 films and some TV shows as well as hosting several others. In 2006, he participated in Bigg Boss 7 and was the second runner-up. In 2008, he appeared in Ek Se Badhkar Ek- Jalwa Sitaron Ka. In 2012, he was also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 5 and hosted shows like Bathroom Singer, Naman, Ek Sansani, Raaz Pichle Janam Ka.

Here is a list of some of the well-known Hindi films Kishan worked in:

Pitambar

It is a 1992 film directed by Imran, starring Mithun Chakraborty, Kishan, Kiran Kumar, and Raza Murad. For his role in this movie, the actor earned Rs 5,000 as his fees.

Phir Hera Pheri

The 2006 release comedy film is the sequel of Hera Pheri (2000) and directed by Neeraj Vohra. The multi-starrer movie has Kishan playing the role of Chote, who is a sidekick to Sharat Saxena’s character Tiwari.

Luck

The action-thriller directed by Soham Shah is based on Spanish thriller Intacto by Juan Carlos Fresnadilo. Kishan played the role of Raghav Raghuvaran in this movie, portraying the character of a criminal put in Tihar Jail for raping many women, and also killing them.

Welcome to Sajjanpur

In this rom-com, Kishan steals our heart with his role as Ram Kumar, a compounder. He falls in love with a widow, but is scared of her father-in-law.

Tanu Weds Manu

Playing a supporting role as Jimmy Sheirgill friend and side-kick, Kishan shows the Kanpuriya style in swag in this movie.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here