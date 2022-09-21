Ravi Kishan Saddened by Raju Srivastava's Demise, Says 'I Lost a Friend of 30 Years'

Popular stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at the age of 58. The comic had suffered a heart attack last year and was hospitalized after he complained of chest pain while running on a treadmill at the gym. He also underwent an angioplasty the same day. While several celebrities have come forward to offer their condolences, his friend, actor and politician Ravi Kishan is deeply saddened and shocked by this unfortunate news.

In a television interview with News18, Ravi Kishan expressed why it’s a personal loss for him. He said, “I lost a friend of 30 years. We both hail from small towns and we had both come to Mumbai to chase bigger dreams. We both struggled together and we were able to achieve what we had set to achieve. We used to share happiness and only two months back we did a stage show together. ”

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/uCUKMy9ex9I” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Talking about Raju Srivastava’s fathomless legacy, Ravi Kishan shared, “An artist is just like any ordinary human being. But even in the wake of problems, they have to put a smile on their face as they have a bigger responsibility towards the audience to make them laugh. Raju Srivastava was a brand of his own and he had his own unique Kanpuriya style of comedy that resonated with his fans. I had never imagined in my life that stand-comedy would become such a profitable profession but it was Raju Srivastava who laid the foundation of Hindi stand-up comedy in India.”

The Mukkabaaz actor added further that Raju never shied from tackling the genre of satire comedy even when he had to perform in front of personalities he was mimicking. Ravi expressed, “That was the beauty of his art. He used to poke fun at celebs even when they were sitting right in front of him like Mr Amitabh Bachchan. He use to copy them really well. People still loved him because his face was very godly, smiling. Nobody took his humour in the wrong way or scolded him for that. He did that when nobody had the confidence or the courage to mimic or mock artists like Mr Bachchan. I don’t think anyone can fill the void and emptiness that he has left behind.”

Ravi Kishan also stated that he doesn’t know how he would face his family. He said, “He was a healthy man. He never smoked or consumed alcohol. He was a family man and he was especially close to his daughter. In fact, her daughter had told me that Raju was slowly recovering and responding to the treatment. But the news in the morning has shook me so badly that we lost a gem at such a young age. Will pray for him.”

Raju Srivastava is survived by his wife Shikha Srivastava and two children Aayushmaan Srivastava and Antra Srivastav.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here