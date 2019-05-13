Take the pledge to vote

Ravi Kishan Wants to Make a Biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhojpuri

Ravi Kishan also plans to make Bhojpuri films on the lives of Swami Vivekanada and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

May 13, 2019
Ravi Kishan Wants to Make a Biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhojpuri
File photo of Bhojpuri film actor Ravi Kishan.
Film actor and BJP’s Gorakhpur Lok Sabha candidate Ravi Kishan on Sunday said he will make a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhojpuri so that the speakers of that language can know more about the leader.

Kishan said he also plans to make Bhojpuri films on the lives of Swami Vivekanada and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “I have several projects in mind, including Modiji’s biopic in Bhojpuri, so that people get to know more about him. Apart from this, I am also planning to make biopics of Swami Vivekananda and Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” the Bhojpuri film star told PTI in an interview.

Regarding his career prospects in the film industry after entering politics, Kishan said he will continue to work in cinema. “I will not stop working as an actor and filmmaker. I plan to make a studio here in Gorakhpur after the elections. Both, social service and filmmaking will go hand in hand,” Kishan said.

The actor said he is inspired by Modi’s life story and wants to share it with Bhojpuri-speaking people. “I am very much inspired by the life of Modi ji. In 2014, I heard Modi ji speak about toilets. For the first time, I saw a prime minister with such an outlook. I was impressed,” said the actor who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in February 2017.

Kishan further said he will start working on these films once the general elections get over. He, however, made no comments about Modi’s biopic PM Narendra Modi which was to hit the screens on April 11 but the Election Commission ordered a ban on its release till May 19. The Supreme Court also refused to interfere with the Election Commission’s order banning release of the biopic. The film is now slated for release on May 24, a day after the election results are announced.

Kishan said actor-turned-politicians like NT Rama Rao and Vinod Khanna inspire him and he wants to project himself as a serious politician just like them. “I want to become a serious politician like N T Rama Rao and Vinod Khanna who were from the film industry but joined politics and worked with utmost seriousness,” Kishan said.

“If I was not serious about politics, I would not have left behind my successful career to become a politician,” the actor said.

“Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have given me their blessings because they understand my seriousness,” he said further.

