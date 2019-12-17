Ravi Kishan's Daughter Riva Says She Will Get Maximum 3 Films on Her Dad's Name

Ravi Kishan’s daughter Riva, who will soon be making her debut with the 2020 movie Sab Kushal Mangal, said that she wanted to travel and do acting workshops but her entry to the industry happened a little too early.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror in an interview, she shared the plans she had and said, “I had wanted to travel and do acting workshops all over the world before making a beginning in showbiz.”

The 23-year-old further revealed that it was the film’s producer Nitin Manmohan who called her father (Ravi Kishan) with the movie’s offer. “And I saw my London dreams shattering, I had wanted to return to London to enjoy the weather there and shop,” she added.

Riva will be seen making her debut with Padmini Kolhapure and Tutu Sharma’s son Priyaank. “We were pretty much in sync even before we started shooting,” she said about her experience of working with him.

It was a pleasant surprise for the upcoming actress when she came to know Akshaye Khanna will be doing the role of a parallel hero in the movie with her. “Even in my wildest dreams, I couldn’t have imagined it. He gave me so much confidence and warmth, made everything easy for me,” she said.

Talking about the obvious question of nepotism that tags along with her upcoming debut, she said, “I’ll get a maximum of three films because of my dad, but who’s going to invest in me after that? It’s my talent that will help me survive.”

Riva also said that while acting in her blood, her father has, in fact, never seen her on screen before the launch of the movie’s trailer. “My father has never watched me act; neither in my theatre days when I worked with Naseer sir (Naseeruddin Shah) nor during my acting workshops. The first time he saw me act was in the film’s trailer. He was like ‘this kid from my own house is now a star.”

Sab Kushal Mangal is helmed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap and will release on January 3, 2020.

