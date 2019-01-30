Ravi Kishan's Daughter Riva to Make Her Bollywood Debut With Padmini Kolhapure's Son Priyaank

Two new star kids are all set to take their plunge into Bollywood. Actor Ravi Kishan's daughter Riva Kishan is making her Bollywood debut alongwith Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank.Riva will play the lead role in debutante director Karan Kashyap's film Sab Kushal Mangal.Apart from the newbies, the film will also star Akshaye Khanna. The film is being produced by Nitin Manmohan's daughter Prachi.Talking to a daily about the film, Prachi said, "Ravi sir and my family has a common friend in Moin Baig who showed us Riva’s pictures and she looked right for the part of a bubbly small-town girl. She really liked the script and immediately came on board."Prachi also said that Riva and Priyaank have been attending workshops for the last two months for the film.Riva said, "I was travelling to Los Angeles and London, when I got a call from Baig uncle informing that Nitin uncle wanted to meet me for a film. One of dad’s first movies, Army, too was with Nitin uncle. I’m enjoying the journey and learning so much from it. This film is like an unexpected gift."Talking about how happy her father Ravi Kishan is with her debut, Riva said, "Dad is happy I will be making my debut with actors like Akshaye sir and Priyaank. I can’t wait to start shooting from March."Take a look at a picture of Riva with her father here:Priyaankk, who is also the cousin of Shraddha Kapoor, uploaded a cute boomerang with her during Rakhi last year.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.