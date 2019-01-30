LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Ravi Kishan's Daughter Riva to Make Her Bollywood Debut With Padmini Kolhapure's Son Priyaank

Riva and Priyaank will be starring in debutante director Karan Kashyap's film Sab Kushal Mangal, which also stars Akshaye Khanna.

News18.com

Updated:January 30, 2019, 10:19 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ravi Kishan's Daughter Riva to Make Her Bollywood Debut With Padmini Kolhapure's Son Priyaank
Images: Instagram
Two new star kids are all set to take their plunge into Bollywood. Actor Ravi Kishan's daughter Riva Kishan is making her Bollywood debut alongwith Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank.

Riva will play the lead role in debutante director Karan Kashyap's film Sab Kushal Mangal.

Apart from the newbies, the film will also star Akshaye Khanna. The film is being produced by Nitin Manmohan's daughter Prachi.

Talking to a daily about the film, Prachi said, "Ravi sir and my family has a common friend in Moin Baig who showed us Riva’s pictures and she looked right for the part of a bubbly small-town girl. She really liked the script and immediately came on board."

Prachi also said that Riva and Priyaank have been attending workshops for the last two months for the film.

Riva said, "I was travelling to Los Angeles and London, when I got a call from Baig uncle informing that Nitin uncle wanted to meet me for a film. One of dad’s first movies, Army, too was with Nitin uncle. I’m enjoying the journey and learning so much from it. This film is like an unexpected gift."

Talking about how happy her father Ravi Kishan is with her debut, Riva said, "Dad is happy I will be making my debut with actors like Akshaye sir and Priyaank. I can’t wait to start shooting from March."

Take a look at a picture of Riva with her father here:



Priyaankk, who is also the cousin of Shraddha Kapoor, uploaded a cute boomerang with her during Rakhi last year.




Follow @News18Movies for more

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram