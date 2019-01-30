English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ravi Kishan's Daughter Riva to Make Her Bollywood Debut With Padmini Kolhapure's Son Priyaank
Riva and Priyaank will be starring in debutante director Karan Kashyap's film Sab Kushal Mangal, which also stars Akshaye Khanna.
Images: Instagram
Two new star kids are all set to take their plunge into Bollywood. Actor Ravi Kishan's daughter Riva Kishan is making her Bollywood debut alongwith Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank.
Riva will play the lead role in debutante director Karan Kashyap's film Sab Kushal Mangal.
Apart from the newbies, the film will also star Akshaye Khanna. The film is being produced by Nitin Manmohan's daughter Prachi.
Talking to a daily about the film, Prachi said, "Ravi sir and my family has a common friend in Moin Baig who showed us Riva’s pictures and she looked right for the part of a bubbly small-town girl. She really liked the script and immediately came on board."
Prachi also said that Riva and Priyaank have been attending workshops for the last two months for the film.
Riva said, "I was travelling to Los Angeles and London, when I got a call from Baig uncle informing that Nitin uncle wanted to meet me for a film. One of dad’s first movies, Army, too was with Nitin uncle. I’m enjoying the journey and learning so much from it. This film is like an unexpected gift."
Talking about how happy her father Ravi Kishan is with her debut, Riva said, "Dad is happy I will be making my debut with actors like Akshaye sir and Priyaank. I can’t wait to start shooting from March."
Take a look at a picture of Riva with her father here:
Priyaankk, who is also the cousin of Shraddha Kapoor, uploaded a cute boomerang with her during Rakhi last year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Riva will play the lead role in debutante director Karan Kashyap's film Sab Kushal Mangal.
Apart from the newbies, the film will also star Akshaye Khanna. The film is being produced by Nitin Manmohan's daughter Prachi.
Talking to a daily about the film, Prachi said, "Ravi sir and my family has a common friend in Moin Baig who showed us Riva’s pictures and she looked right for the part of a bubbly small-town girl. She really liked the script and immediately came on board."
Prachi also said that Riva and Priyaank have been attending workshops for the last two months for the film.
Riva said, "I was travelling to Los Angeles and London, when I got a call from Baig uncle informing that Nitin uncle wanted to meet me for a film. One of dad’s first movies, Army, too was with Nitin uncle. I’m enjoying the journey and learning so much from it. This film is like an unexpected gift."
Talking about how happy her father Ravi Kishan is with her debut, Riva said, "Dad is happy I will be making my debut with actors like Akshaye sir and Priyaank. I can’t wait to start shooting from March."
Take a look at a picture of Riva with her father here:
View this post on Instagram
Wishing the most beautiful soul I’m blessed with a very happy Father’s Day. I know I’m not near you to hug you and take your blessings but you know my heart and soul is the closest to you. Miss you loads dad. Blessed to be your daughter papa ❤️ love you to death and beyond. ( No private life pics to be posted so here’s a repost) #fathersday #lovehim #myhero #mysuperman #lifeline #distancedoesntmatter #lovehimtodeathandbeyond #fatherdaughterlove #fatherdaughterbond #blesseddaughter ☺️❤️ #rivashrk
Priyaankk, who is also the cousin of Shraddha Kapoor, uploaded a cute boomerang with her during Rakhi last year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Will The Maharashtra Government Ban PUBG, After an Eleven Year Old Demands That in a Letter?
- Here’s What Nick Jonas Gave Parineeti Chopra and Other Bridesmaids for ‘Joota Chupai’ Ceremony
- iPhone Revenue Down 15 percent, iPad And Mac Sales Up And More: What Apple Q1 2019 Numbers Mean
- Ravi Kishan's Daughter Riva to Make Her Bollywood Debut With Padmini Kolhapure's Son Priyaank
- Fyre Review: Netflix Takes Us On A Thrilling Ride To A Fake Party
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results