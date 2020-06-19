Ravi Shankar Prasad Visits Sushant Singh Rajput's Family At Patna Home, Tweets 'He Deserved More'

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad visited the family of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput at their Patna residence on Friday and offered his condolences to them.

The union minister took to his Twitter to share pictures from his visit and wrote that Sushant was "a super talented" actor, who deserved "more."

"Visited Patna home of #SushantSinghRajput. Met his family members. Paid my condolences.



A super talented actor with great promise had to meet such an unfortunate end. Creative acting in films is left poorer with his sad demise. He had to achieve great heights. He deserved more," tweeted Prasad, who also belongs to Patna.

Visited Patna home of #SushantSinghRajput. Met his family members. Paid my condolences.

A super talented actor with great promise had to meet such an unfortunate end.Creative acting in films is left poorer with his sad demise.He had to achieve great heights.He deserved more. pic.twitter.com/JoZnFJ0sTN — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 19, 2020

Sushant passed away on June 14. He died by suicide, Mumbai police confirmed. His ashes were immersed in the holy river Ganga in his hometown Patna, Bihar, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sushant's close friend Rhea Chakraborty was quizzed by the Bandra police on Thursday for more than ten hours in connection with the late actor's suicide case that is currently undergoing investigation.