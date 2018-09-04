English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ravi Shastri on Relationship Rumours with Nimrat Kaur: It’s Biggest Load of Cow Dung
Ravi Shastri, who is with team India in England, has responded to the reports of him dating Nimrat Kaur. He called the rumours ‘cow dung.’
Ravi Shastri, who is with team India in England, has responded to the reports of him dating Nimrat Kaur. He called the rumours 'cow dung.'
On Monday, the internet suddenly became abuzz with the rumours of a relationship between Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri and Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur. It was reported that that two have kept their relationship under wraps for more than two years.
However, Ravi, who is with team India in England, has now responded to the reports. He called the rumours ‘cow dung.’
In a conversation with Mid-Day, he said, “Nothing to say when it is the biggest load of cow dung.”
The rumours reportedly started after a publication wrote, “We hear the two have been dating rather discreetly for over two years. It’s also probably more than a coincidence that both Shastri and Nimrat have been roped in by a German luxury carmaker to launch its cars every year since 2015.”
Other news and entertainment portals were quick to pick this unsubstantitated gossamer and weaved into a narrative of love, longing and autumn-summer romances, doubltess to help alleviate their own Monday morning blues.
Meanwhile, Nimrat was last seen in Alt Balaji’s web series The Test Case, and the actor is currently shooting for the next season of the show. She has also been nominated for an iReel Award for Best Actress (Drama). And Ravi Shastri is in England where the Indian cricket team is participating in a test series.
