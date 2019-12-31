Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ravi Shastri Parties With Shah Rukh Khan, Raveena Tandon in Alibaug, Calls it ‘Heaven’

Ravi Shastri, head coach of Indian Cricket Team, was invited by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to join a party held at his farmhouse in Alibaug.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 31, 2019, 5:23 PM IST
Ravi Shastri Parties With Shah Rukh Khan, Raveena Tandon in Alibaug, Calls it 'Heaven'
Ravi Shastri, head coach of Indian Cricket Team, was invited by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to join a party held at his farmhouse in Alibaug.

Ravi Shastri, head coach of Indian Cricket Team, was invited by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to join a party held at his farmhouse in Alibaug. The party was a star-studded affair attended by the actor’s close friends from the industry.

Sharing a glimpse from the party, Shastri posted a groupie with host Shah Rukh, actress Raveena Tandon and renowned industrialist Gautam Singhania. In the photo, Shastri can be seen standing in between SRK and Raveena. Calling Alibag a heaven, Shastri wrote, “Alibag is heaven. Great conversations with some brilliant minds of our times - @iamsrk @officialraveenatandon and @gautamsinghania99 #Blessed #FriendsLikeFamily”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan took to the comment section and wrote, “Happy new year.”

For the unversed, In August 2019, Shastri was retained as the Team India’s head by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). Team India under the leadership of Shastri reached the Champions Trophy 2017 final and semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Team India will play their first series in 2020 against Sri Lanka. The three-match T20I will begin from January 5.

