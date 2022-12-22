Ravi Teja and Sree Leela’s Dhamaka Collects Rs 18 Crore in Pre-release Business

Just as the year comes to a close, Ravi Teja plans to make a spectacular comeback with his action-entertainment movie Dhamaka. The directors released the theatrical trailer on December 15 in advance of the movie’s huge box office launch. On December 23, 2022, the film will be accessible to viewers worldwide. The name Ravi Teja is well-known for his action movies. Fans go crazy for his action sequences, vocal delivery, and dynamic acting. Dhamaka is the third action film Ravi Teja released in 2022 after Khiladi and Ramarao On Duty.

The pre-release business of Dhamaka has given high hopes to its cast as it collects Rs 18 crore. Film critics suggest that it was the trailer of the Dhamaka, which pulled the audience. The story of the movie centres around two characters: Swamy (Ravi Teja), a poor and jobless man living in a slum neighbourhood, for whom finding at least one job in a month is a difficult effort. And Anand Chakravarthy (Ravi Teja again), a multi-millionaire who can employ even 1,000 people in a month.

The intriguing aspect is that Sreeleela, the female lead, is in love with both of the movie’s characters. So the trailer also has a romantic component. Despite that, Swamy and Anand have taken divergent routes, their fate has brought them together to battle a shared foe. Although the narrative is explicit, it is yet unclear whether Ravi Teja’s dual parts would excite the audience. With his unmistakable flair, he has always been able to win people over.

Speaking of BGM, Bheems Ceciroleo’s core, especially the Jinthaak rhythms, offers an extra kick. People Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts are financing the upcoming movie Dhamaka starring Ravi Teja and Sree Leela in lead roles. Prasanna Kumar Bezawada merits special recognition, particularly for the amusing conversation on Trivikram that demonstrates the author’s admiration for the film’s ace director.

