Ravi Teja Birthday Special: Khiladi Makers Release Latest Song Full Kikchu

Khiladi, starring Ravi Teja, is one of Tollywood’s most anticipated films. On Ravi Teja’s birthday, the makers of Khiladi, an action-thriller, have released the song Full Kicku, which is currently dominating the Internet. The track is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

The lyrics are penned by Shreemani. He has previously collaborated with Devi Sri Prasad for a number of films, including 100 percent Love, Attharintiki Daredi, Sarileru Neekevvaru, and, most recently, Uppena. Sagar and Mamata Sharma have lent their voice. The track has garnered 2.4 million views on YouTube.

So far, three more songs from the film have been released. In Khiladi, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi will portray the female protagonists. On February 11, the film will be released in theatres. However, with the increased number of Covid-19 cases, there is speculation that the movie migth get delayed.

The film’s US distributor, on the other hand, insists on a February 11 release date, with the US premieres on February 10. Fly High Cinemas confirmed this by announcing that they have obtained the rights to Khiladi in a statement.

Previously, Atta Sudake was released a few days ago. Ravi Teja and Meenakshi showed off their dancing talents in the video for the energetic tune.

The upcoming action-drama, Khiladi, may mark Ravi Teja’s Bollywood debut, as the film’s makers intend to release it in Hindi as well.

Ramarao On Duty, directed by Sarath Mandava and produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas and RT Team Works, will also feature Ravi Teja. The female lead are played by Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan.

Ravi Teja is also working on a couple of other interesting projects. Tiger Nageswara Rao, a biography on a notorious robber from the 1970s, will be his next film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.