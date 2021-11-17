Ravi Teja, Chiranjeevi to Come Together On Screen After 14 Years: Report

Actor Ravi Teja has accepted the offer from the makers of Waltair Veerraju to play the second lead in the film, starring megastar Chiranjeevi.

According to media reports, the actor will be playing the second lead, the role of Chiranjeevi’s brother in the film, which is helmed by Bobby aka KS Ravindra.

Reportedly, the film will mark the third collaboration between both the two actors after Annayya (2000) and Shankar Dada Zindabad (2007). Bankrolled by Maitree Movie Makers, the film is set in the backdrop of Visakhapatnam, and reportedly, the shoot of the film will commence next year after Chiranjeevi completes the shoot of Bholaa Shankar and Godfather.

Interestingly, director Bobby made his directorial debut in 2014 with the film Power starring Ravi Teja in the lead role.

Chiranjeevi currently has a series of upcoming films, including Aacharya, which also features his son Ram Charan. Directed by Koratala Shiva, the shoot of the film has been completed and will be released on February 4 next year.

Another in line is Godfather with director Mohan Raja. The first schedule of the film has been completed in Ooty. It is reported that 60 percent of the shoot has been done.

Third, in the row is Bhola Shankar helmed by Mehr Ramesh. Kirti Suresh will play the role of megastar’s younger sister in this film.

Speaking of Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja, the actor is currently busy with the shoot of Ramesh Verma’s Khiladi.

Ravi Teja will play two different roles in the film. The film also stars Action King Arjun and Dimple Hayati and Meenakshi Chaudhary as female leads.

Ravi Teja also has Ramarao on Duty directed by Sarath Mandava.

