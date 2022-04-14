Ravi Teja Does Not Mind Playing Second Hero in Balakrishna, Chiranjeevi Films

Telugu star Ravi Teja has a huge fan following and he has given many big hits. It’s rare for big stars in the Telugu film industry to play second fiddle in films. However, Ravi Teja has recently revealed that he has no problem working as a second hero with big stars like Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Ravi Teja is presently working in a movie helmed by director Bobby. The film is being produced by Maitree Movie Makers and Shruti Haasan is playing the female lead in this. However, a few reports claim that there are chances that another big star will be signed to play the role of the hero in the movie. Ravi Teja has reportedly said that it’s Ok to play the second hero in a film in which Chiranjeevi or Balakrishna play the lead.

Ravi Teja has already worked in a supporting role in Chiranjeevi’s 1992 film Aaj Ka Gundaraj. In this film Ravi played one of the four friends of Chiranjeevi. Ravi Teja also played the role of younger brother of Chiranjeevi in Telugu film Annayya, which released in 2000. Allu Arjun and Ravi Teja have also made a special appearance in a song in Chiranjeevi’s 2007 film Shankar Dada Zindabad.

There were rumours in the industry that there was a rivalry between Ravi Teja and Balakrishna since the last few years. Teja appeared in Balakrishna’s chat show Unstoppable late last year. He clarified that there has been no such rivalry between the two stars.

The last release of Ravi Teja was Khiladi, which was released on February 11. On the work front, he is currently working on projects like Dhamaka, Ravanasura, and Tiger Nageswara Rao.

