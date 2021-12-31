Ravi Teja, Gopichand Malineni to Grace Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Unstoppable with NBK

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s iconic talk show Unstoppable with NBK on Telugu OTT platform Aha will have actor-director duo Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni as the guests on December 31. The promo of the episode has been shared on Aha Twitter account. The exact 47-second promo giving a glimpse into the episode has taken social media by storm.

“Entertainment is the only winner in this tug-of-war between stars! #UnstoppableWithNBK Episode 7 Premieres tomorrow at 8 PM. #NandamuriBalakrishna,” the tweet read.

The promo shows a tug-of-war competition game between Balakrishna and Ravi Teja. Meanwhile, Gopichand is seen asking several fun questions to both celebrities. The episode will be streaming at 8pm on December 31.

In the upcoming episode, the viewers will also get to see NBK questioning Ravi Teja about being questioned in the drugs case and the actor’s bond with his son Mahadhan.

In September, Ravi Teja made headlines when he was questioned by ED in connection with a money-laundering case linked to a 2017 drugs case. His son Mahadhan has also hit the headlines a few years ago due to a drugs case.

Nandamuri Balakrishna marked his OTT debut with Unstoppable with NBK. From legendary actors to directors like Mohan Babu, Nani, SS Rajamouli, Allu Arjun and Brahmanandam have already graced the show.

Nandamuri Balakrishna, who has recently once again proved his mettle with the success of Akhanda, will soon be seen in director Gopichand Malineni’s action movie, which is likely to be named NBK 107. The project will see Balakrishna and Gopichand teaming up for the first time.

