Ravi Teja Leaves For Spain To Shoot For Ramarao on Duty

Telugu film star Ravi Teja is playing the lead in upcoming action thriller Ramarao on Duty. The film has been directed by Sarath Mandava and will be produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas under the banner of RT Team Works.

A majority of the film’s shooting has been completed and its production team has now left for Spain to shoot the songs for the action thriller. Post the shooting of the songs, the entire filming of the movie will be wrapped.

The production team of Ramarao on Duty will start with the promotions of the movie once it’s back from Spain. The official teaser of the movie was released recently. The teaser gave a glimpse into some enthralling action scenes, suspense and emotional plot in the film.

The film’s teaser ends with the words, "Get ready to face it". With the release of the teaser the makers claim that the film has all the elements of a perfect masala film.

The movie will also feature actresses, Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan, in the lead roles opposite Ravi Teja. Popular Telugu actor Venu Thottempudi will also make a comeback on the big screen with this movie.

Other actors playing pivotal roles in Ramarao on Duty include Pavitra Lokesh, Chaitanya Krishna, Rahul Ramakrishna and Tanikella Bharani.

Ravi Teja is also playing the lead in the upcoming film Tiger Nageswara Rao. The movie has been directed by Vamsee and is scheduled for a release this year. Another upcoming Telugu film starring Ravi Teja includes Dhamaka, which is being directed by Nakkina Trinadha Rao.

The shooting of the film commenced in February this year and it is being produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla and TG Vishwa Prasad under the banners of People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

