Ravi Teja Returns His Fee For Rama Rao on Duty To Help Makers Recover Losses

Ravi Teja-starrer Rama Rao on Duty hit the theatres on July 29 and opened to poor reviews from the audience and critics alike. It was lambasted for a boring storyline and dull performances. Considering these difficult circumstances, Ravi has decided to return his remuneration to the makers, helping them recover costs.

According to reports, he had a word with Rama Rao on Duty producers regarding the decision. Apart from returning the fee, there are reports that Ravi will help makers with other expenses as well. There is no official announcement regarding the matter but reports are out that the Khiladi actor has taken this decision.

Rama Rao on Duty’s budget is approximately Rs 50 crores. As of now, its collection is roughly Rs 7 crore at the Telugu box office. Released on a total of 1000 screens, Rama Rao on Duty opened on an average note.

Rama Rao on Duty narrates the story of an honest police officer, who is not hesitant of breaking lapses in the system. According to reports, Rama Rao on Duty is loosely inspired by the event of 20 woodcutter killings in Tamil Nadu. These woodcutters were killed in 2015 by police. The killing happened in Seshachalam Forest in Tirumala hills. It is written and directed by Sarath Mandava. Tanikella Bharani, Chammak Chandra, Divyansha Kaushik, Pavithra Lokesh and others are there in Rama Rao on Duty.

Rama Rao on Duty is bankrolled by RT Teamworks and Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas. Despite being a failure at the box office, Rama Rao on Duty will stream on SONY LIV, 8 weeks after its release.

Besides Rama Rao on Duty, Ravi will be seen in films like Dhamaka, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Raja 2 the great, Ravanasura and an untitled Chiranjeevi film next. Shooting for Dhamaka and yet-to-be-named Chiranjeevi film is underway. Tiger Nageswara Rao and Raja 2 the Great are in the pre-production stages. Ravanasura is all set to release on September 30.

