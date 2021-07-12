Ravi Teja Reveals First Look of Upcoming Film 'Ramarao On Duty'

Actor Ravi Teja took to Instagram to share the first look of his upcoming movie titled Ramarao On Duty. The Telugu actor is wearing a half sleeves shirt with a pair of trousers and has completed the look with a leather belt and a pair of sunglasses.

On the poster a hand written text which has been signed by B.Ram Rao reads, “I, do swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to India and the Constitution of India as by law established, that I will uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India and that I will carry out the duties of my office loyally, honestly and with impartiality.”

The first look of the film has received a lot of love from Ravi’s social media family and has crossed the one lakh likes on Instagram within six hours. Many of his fans have commented that they are eagerly waiting for the film while some have written about his look in the comments section.

Previously, Ravi had shared a picture of a DSLR camera in which a still from the soon to be released film could be seen. In the snap in the camera, Ravi was holding Divya. Both the actors were clicked while they were sitting in a balcony. The actress has worn a saree with a red blouse and the hero of the movie is wearing a white shirt with a pair of trousers. The picture shared from the sets of Ramarao On Duty has been captioned as, ‘On the sets of’ along with the hashtag ‘RT 68’. This hashtag denotes that the movie is his 68th film.

As evident, Ravi will be playing the role of a government official in the film.

The upcoming movie directed by Sarath Mandava and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuti also features Divyansha Koushik, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, Surekha Vani, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Rama Krishna among others.

