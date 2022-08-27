Ravi Teja-starrer Ramarao on Duty Locks Its OTT Release; Know Date and Platform

Ravi Tejas’s mystery action drama Ramarao On Duty received mixed reviews from critics for its unorthodox direction, interlacing screenplay, and slow pace. The movie did not live up to the viewers’ expectations. The film is now all set for its OTT premiere.

As reported earlier, Ramarao On Duty’s post-theatrical OTT streaming rights is with SonyLiv. Rama Rao On Duty is now going to make its OTT debut on September 15.

The film was earlier released in theatres on July 29 and roughly after 6 weeks, it is set for its OTT premier. But now let’s see if it can fare any better after it premieres on Sony Liv.

Ramarao on Duty is written and directed by Sarath Mandava and produced by SLV Cinemas and RT Team Works. The film features Divyansha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, and Venu Thottempudi in the lead roles along with Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, and Rahul Ramkrishna in the supporting roles.

The movie revolved around Rama Rao, an honest civil servant on a mission to eradicate corruption to help people suffering from poverty.

On the work front, Ravi Teja has a lot of projects in the pipeline. He will next be seen in movies like Dhamaka, Tiger Nageswara, Ravanusura, and Mega 154.

Next, he will be seen in action-drama Dhamaka, which has been written and directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and produced by Abhishek Agarwal and T G Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

Karthik Ghattamaneni is the cinematographer for the project, which features Sree Leela as the female lead. The movie will hit the theatres on September 11.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here