Ravi Teja To Start Shooting For His 70th Film After Grand Pooja On This Date. Details Here

Telugu star Ravi Teja will soon start shooting for his 70th movie after a grand pooja is conducted at a Hyderabad film studio, BA Raju’s Team has tweeted. The shooting for Ravanasura will begin on the occasion of Makarsankranti, on January 14, at 9:50 AM in Hyderabad’s Annapurna Studios.

“Grand Pooja Ceremony of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja starrer Ravanasura will start on 14th January, Friday 2022 at 9:50 AM at Annapurna Studios,” the tweet reads.

The Ravi Teja-starrer is expected to hit the theatres in April 2022. While Sudheer Varma will helm the film, the project will be bankrolled by Ravi Teja and Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

Tweet Link:

https://twitter.com/baraju_SuperHit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1477596321448005632%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftelugu.news18.com%2Fnews%2Fmovies%2Fravi-teja-70-movie-with-sudheer-varma-titled-as-ravanasura-to-start-from-sankranthi-here-are-the-details-sr-1147980.html

According to an official statement from the producers, Ravi Teja will be seen in the role of a lawyer. Ravanasura’s teaser was launched in November 2021 and received a good response from the cine fans.

Ravi Teja was last seen in January 2021 in Krack, which had turned out to be a sensational hit on the silver screen.

Last year, Telugu film Krack had made records at the box office collections, it was also said that Gopichand Malineni directorial film Krack has turned to a major hit film of Ravi’s film career so far. The Gopichand Malineni directorial smashed several records at the box office.

In 2013, Balupu, an action-comedy, starring Ravi Teja and helmed by Gopichand was also a major hit at the box office.

Some media reports also claim that Ravi Teja was busy shooting for three films these days and has already wrapped two of them.

Currently, Ravi Teja is shooting for Rama Rao, directed by Sarath Mandawa. The film also stars Divyansha Kaushik as the female lead.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.