Ravi Teja Visits The Set Of Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya, Photos Viral

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi is currently making headlines for his upcoming film Waltair Veerayya. Meanwhile, the makers have unveiled the first-look poster of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja from the film, which is currently going viral. Seeing the poster, fans of both actors are very excited to see these two on the same screen. However, for now, scenes involving Ravi Teja are being shot on the sets of Waltair Veerayya and some photos are going viral on social media. Ravi Teja will be seen playing the role of ACP Vikram Sagar in this action film.

Waltair Veerayya is directed by KS Ravindra and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Besides Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja, the movie cast also boasts Shruti Haasan, Bobby Simha, and Catherine Tresa in prominent roles. The music for the film is scored by Devi Sri Prasad. The story and screenplay are done by KS Ravindra, Kona Venkat, and K Chakravarthy Reddy respectively.

However, the trailer of the highly anticipated actioner will be released today at 6: 45 pm. Ravi Teja has also shared the news on his official Instagram story.

The film is slated to hit the big screen next year on January 13, coinciding with Sankranthi. Ahead of its release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to generate anticipation around the film among moviegoers. But Waltair Veerayya is all set to lock horns with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy at the box office.

Next Ravi Teja will be seen in the Telugu language action comedy film Dhamaka. The movie is written and directed by Trinadha Rao and produced by Abhishek Agarwal and T G Vishwa Prasad, under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. The film also stars Sree Leela and Jayaram in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on December 23.

Apart from these he also has director Sudheer Varma’s upcoming project Ravanasura in his pipeline. The movie stars an ensemble cast of Sushanth, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, and Poojitha Ponnada.

