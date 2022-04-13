Ravi Teja Wraps Lengthy Schedule of Sudheer Varma’s Ravansura

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, who has collaborated with filmmaker Sudheer Varma, for his next Ravanasura is busy shooting for the film recently. The film is moving along at a rapid pace. According to the most recent reports, the actor has now completed a lengthy and significant shooting schedule for the action thriller. In this schedule, certain crucial scenes and high-intensity action blocks were canned.

The makers confirmed the news with a tweet. The tweet read, “We just wrapped a lengthy schedule, with this 3 schedules are done. Crucial sequence & action blocks canned.”

The Sudheer Varma directorial was launched in the company of Mega Star Chiranjeevi, who clapped for the first shot. The first schedule kicked off in January and within a few months, three shooting schedules were concluded in record time. The film is set to be released in theatres on September 30 this year.

The first look poster, which was also unveiled on January 14 on the occasion of Sankranthi, received stellar reviews. The first look of the film features Ravi Teja in a smouldering avatar, and it has already gotten netizens excited.

Ravanasura has been written by renowned writer Srikanth Visa. Ravi Teja will play a lawyer in the film, while another star of the film, Sushanth Akkineni plays Ram.

Sushanth’s first glimpse in the film has also been revealed by the makers. In the poster, he looked stern, with blue eyes, long hair, and a beard. The caption on the poster read, “Heroes don’t exist,” added another dimension to the character. Sushanth is likely to play a crucial part in the film, based on his appearance on the poster.

Apart from Ravi Teja and Sushanth, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, and Poojitha Ponnada are among the leading ladies of the film.

Abhishek Nama is producing the film under the banners RT Team Works and Abhishek Pictures. The music for the film was co-composed by Harshavardhan Rameswar and Bheems, and the cinematography was handled by Vijay Kartik Kannan.

Aside from Ravanasura, Ravi Teja has Dhamaka, Rama Rao On Duty, and Tiger Nageswara Rao in the works.

