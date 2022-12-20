Ravi Teja’s Dedication To His Next Film Dhamaka Impressed Fans

With his action-entertainment film Dhamaka, Ravi Teja is prepared to make a triumphant comeback at the end of this year. Prior to the film’s significant box office debut, the directors, on December 15, released the trailer. On December 23, 2022, the movie will be available to watch worldwide.

At a promotional event, actress Sree Leela narrated an incident of Ravi Teja from behind the cameras. She said that they were recording a video song for the movie and Ravi Teja never takes breaks and shoots in one stretch.

But to the utter shock of the Dhamaka cast, Ravi was taking breaks after every 20 minutes. This proved that there was something wrong with Ravi Teja. Later, the team found that while recording a fighting scene, the Mass maharaja got hurt and received 12 stitches.

Ravi Teja is well-known for his action scenes, dialogue delivery, and dynamic acting. After Khiladi and Ramarao On Duty, Dhamaka is the third action movie that Ravi Teja will be seen in 2022.

His most recent film, Ramarao On Duty, generated a lot of buzz, but it also disappointed the viewers and failed to make money at the box office.

Trinadharao Nakkina is the director of Dhamaka, which stars Sree Leela as a female protagonist. Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Tanikella Bharani, Rao Ramesh, and many others will be seen in supporting roles.

Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus and Dhamaka will both be released at the same time. The one-minute teaser of Dhamaka opens with an action scene with Ravi Teja, who looks dapper in a black shirt and black shirt, and thugs fleeing for their lives.

