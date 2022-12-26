Ravi Teja’s Dhamaka Takes Box Offices By Storm, Collects Rs 32 Crore Worldwide

Dhamaka, starring Ravi Teja, has stayed true to its name. The Telugu film had an impressive opening weekend, thanks to a strong start and steady growth. The fact that the movie performed better than Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, which was released on the same day, is noteworthy.

Ravi Teja plays two roles in the action comedy Dhamaka, which also stars Sree Leela, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, and Praveen. The Trinadha Rao Nakkina movie made 6.70 crore in its first weekend in India, with a minor decline on Sunday, as is customary for Telugu movies. On the other side, Dhamaka made a remarkable recovery on Sunday, recording a staggering 42% increase on the third day.

Despite their 33-year age difference, Ravi Teja and Sreeleela are able to get along and mask any awkwardness. They both dance beautifully throughout the songs, which are well-pictured. Among the remainder, songs like Dandakadiyal and Jinthaak stand out. Here is a glance at Dhamaka, starring Massraja Ravi Teja, day-by-day box office earnings:

Day 1: Rs. 6.70 crore

Day 2: Rs. 7 crore

On December 25, Dhamaka generated a net income of Rs. 8.1 crore in India, bringing its opening weekend revenue to Rs. 20.50 crore. Early estimates indicate that the movie Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde, made Rs. 20.10 crore in its first three days of release.

Despite being shown on fewer screens than Cirkus, Dhamaka was nevertheless able to surpass it. The developers claim that the movie has performed well both domestically and abroad, with a global total of Rs. 32 crore as of Monday.

The movie was produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under their respective brands, People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

Read all the Latest Movies News here