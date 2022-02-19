Ravi Teja’s Khiladi Fails At Box Office With First Week Collection Of Rs 18 Crore

Ravi Teja’s latest Telugu film Khiladi has completed one week but the box office collection for the movie has not been good. There was a high expectation from this film among the audiences but the film has failed to impress. The film collections are falling with every passing day. Even after a blockbuster like Krack, this Ravi Teja film could not manage to perform well. Since this film was made with a fairly high budget, it needed a strong start at the box office but it has failed.

The film has got a mediocre response from the movie goers. A Hindi dubbed version of the film was also released along with the original Telugu film. But it would be wrong to expect anything from that since very few people know about it. Though there is no big release coming up this week still it’s unlikely that the film will make a good box office collection in second week. Since the collections were pretty low in the weekdays the chances of a better second week are low.

The film made at a budget of Rs 60 crore collected only Rs 18 crore at the box office in the first week.

According to reports, the distributors of the film might end up losing more than half of their investment in the film. Khiladi has been written and directed by Ramesh Varma. Along with Ravi Teja the film also starred Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi in important roles. Arjun Sarja and Unni Mukundan were also a part of the movie.

The film’s music was done by Devi Sri Prasad while the production companies were Pen Studios and A Studios. Edited by Amar Reddy Kudumula, Sujith Vaassudev and G K Vishnu had done the cinematography. The film is an action drama and was released on February 11. Let’s hope that the film recovers a bit in its second week and the performance of this film does not create a negative impact on Ravi Teja’s upcoming movies.

