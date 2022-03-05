Ravi Teja’s Khiladi To Release On This OTT Platform on March 11

Ravi Teja’s Khiladi, which was out in theatres on February 11, is now set for an OTT release. On March 11, the action drama will be available on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

Ee aata lo okkade king! Inka koddi rojule waiting!! Full kick toh March 11th na @DisneyPlusHS lo MassMaharaja @RaviTeja_offl's Khiladi is coming!! Catch him if you can #KhiladiOnHotstar #Raviteja #disneyplushotstar #MassMaharaja pic.twitter.com/FabOPHrHj3— DisneyPlus Hotstar Telugu (@DisneyPlusHSTel) March 4, 2022

Though an official announcement about Khiladi’s streaming timing is yet to be made, sources claim that the film will be released around 12 am on the streaming platform.

The film is directed by Ramesh Varma. Khiladi was bankrolled by Ramesh Varma and Satyanarayana Koneru under the banner of A Studios in collaboration with Pen Studios. The Ravi Teja starrer has Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi as the female leads. Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan Nikitin Dheer, Sachin Khedekar, Mukesh Rishi, Thakur Anoop Singh, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore played key roles in the film.

Khiladi garnered negative reviews from critics and did not perform well at the box office. The critics claimed that the film;s weakest parts were the storyline and narration. Nonetheless, Ravi Teja was able to leave an impression on the audience, and so Khiladi’s OTT release may receive a lot of attention merely because of the Ravi Teja factor.

Khiladi was supposed to be released on May 28, 2021, however, it was postponed indefinitely owing to the COVID-19 outbreak in India. The film was finally released theatrically on February 11, 2022.

Khiladi is said to have been made at a budget of Rs 60 crore and rge India theatrical rights were sold for around Rs 25 crore. Devi Sri Prasad composed the film’s soundtrack and score. Sri Mani has written the lyrics of the songs.

