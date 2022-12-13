Ravi Teja’s Next Dhamaka Cleared By Censor Board With This Certificate

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is on a roll lately. The Tollywood actor starred in two films this year, namely Khiladi and Ramarao On Duty. Now, he is all set to end 2022 with a bang, with his last film for the year – Dhamaka, directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina.

Billed as an action comedy film, Dhamaka is slated to hit the big screen on December 23, on the occasion of Christmas. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers recently generated quite some anticipation on social media by announcing the release date of its trailer. According to the latest buzz, the mass entertainer is said to have completed all the censor formalities and has been cleared by the censor board with a U/A certificate.

A poster suggesting the same has also gone viral on social media. In addition to that, it has been reported that the runtime of Dhamaka is pegged at 2 hours and 10 minutes. However, the makers have not officially rolled out an announcement about its censor board certificate or runtime as of yet.

Written and helmed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, Dhamaka stars Ravi Teja, Sree Leela and Jayaram in lead roles. The Telugu film supporting cast boasts of Sachin Khedekar, Tanikella Bharani, Rao Ramesh and Chirag Jani, among others. The action comedy is jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and TG Vishwa Prasad under their home productions – Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory, respectively.

In a recent interview with greatandhra.com, Dhamaka’s female lead Sree Leela shed some light on her character in the film. She also revealed hearing the script of this Ravi Teja-starrer even before the release of her debut Tollywood film, Pelli SandaD.

“I liked my character in the movie and of course the story as well. My character is different from Pelli SandaD. Dhamaka is a pataka cracker-popping peppy movie. My character is a bubbly girl kind who shares a good rapport with everyone. She, however, is possessive about her boyfriend. It’s an entertaining character,” shared Sree Leela.

