Ravi Teja's Rama Rao On Duty Locks Two Release Dates. Details Here

There’s been a lot of buzz about the release dates of Ravi Teja’s next. On December 3, Ravi Teja released the first look of Rama Rao On Duty on Twitter. However, the makers have reportedly locked two release dates — April 15 and the previously decided March 25 — because of the changing Covid situations.

The official statement shared by the makers on their Twitter handle reads, “We love our film. At the same time, we have immense respect for other films. We slated Rama Rao On Duty for release on March 25 2022. But due to latest developments, we intend to release our film either on March 25, 2022, or April 15 2022.”

Well, this is not the only film whose release date has been rescheduled because of the latest Covid situation. From Rajamouli’s RRR, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s Acharya and Bheemla Nayak, all have postponed their releases.

Sarath Mandava directorial Ram Rao on Duty has been financed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks. The film also stars Majili fame Divyansha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Venu Thottempudi, Nassar, etc. With Sam CS being the composer of the film, Sathyan Sooryan will handle the cinematography.

Talking about Ravi Teja’s upcoming releases, Khiladi, directed by Ramesh Varma, is set to hit the theatres on February 11 2022. Dhamaka and Tiger Nageswara Rao will be released in April 2022. Further, it should be noted that the fifth film in this line-up is Sudheer Varma’s upcoming Ravanasura, and is expected to be released on September 30 2022.

