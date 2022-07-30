Ravi Teja's Rama Rao on Duty Off to a Disappointing Start; Collection Details Inside

Ravi Teja-starrer Rama Rao on Duty has hit the theatres and received negative reviews from critics and the audience. Critics condemned the slow pace of the film, which is combined with a dull screenplay. Actor Venu, who made his comeback in films after many years, also failed to impress. The negative response is evident in the first-day collections of the film.

Rama Rao on Duty has been made on a budget of Rs 50-60 crores. According to reports, the first-day collection of Rama Rao on Duty in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is Rs 2.82 crore.

Nizam- Rs 85 Lakhs

Rayalaseema- Rs 52 Lakhs

Uttarandhra (North Andhra), consisting of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts- Rs 45 Lakhs

East Telangana- Rs 31 Lakhs

West Telangana- Rs 16 Lakhs

Guntur- Rs 24 Lakhs

Krishna- Rs 17 lakhs

Nellore- Rs 12 Lakhs

Rest of India with Karnataka- Rs 0.25 crores

Overseas- Rs 35 lakhs

Ravi’s fans are quite disappointed with the film and these low collections. With these average earnings on Day 1, Rama Rao on Duty needs to collect a lot to recover its budget. The film has been released on more than 1000 screens all over the world. With several much-awaited films lined up, it remains to be seen whether Rama Rao on Duty proves successful at the box office or not.

Information about Rama Rao on Duty’s OTT release is also out. It will stream on the popular OTT platform SONY LIV. Rama Rao on Duty will stream on SONY LIV after 8 weeks of its release.

Rama Rao on Duty narrates the story of an honest officer who doesn’t hesitate to break rules for fighting lapses in the system. According to reports, Rama Rao on Duty is loosely inspired by the event of 20 woodcutter killings in Tamil Nadu. These woodcutters were killed in 2015 by the police in Seshachalam Forest at Tirumala Hills.

Besides Rama Rao on Duty, Ravi will be seen in Tiger Nageswara Rao, Raja 2 The Great and Ravanasura.

