English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ravichandran Ashwin Open to Making Koffee With Karan Debut
After the controversial episode of Koffee With Karan featuring cricketers Hardik Pandya and K.L. Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin has now shown interest in being a guest on the show.
After the controversial episode of Koffee With Karan featuring cricketers Hardik Pandya and K.L. Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin has now shown interest in being a guest on the show.
Loading...
After the controversial episode of Koffee With Karan featuring cricketers Hardik Pandya and K.L. Rahul, their colleague Ravichandran Ashwin has now shown interest in being a guest on the popular celebrity chat show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.
On Friday, Ashwin did a #AskAsh session on Instagram where he replied to questions from his fans. During the Q and A session, when a fan asked him if would like to go to "Koffee with Karan", he said: "Sure".
Pandya and Rahul faced a lot of flak for their comments on women when they opened up on their personal life on the latest season of the chat show, which has had guests such as actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra.
Apart from receiving flak on social media, Pandya and Rahul were asked to go home from the three-ODI series against Australia in January after being suspended.
Karan later said he felt "very responsible" about the repercussions Pandya and Rahul have faced since they made some misogynistic remarks on his chat show but also said he has no control over answers that come his way.
When the filmmaker was asked does he think cricketers are off his list now, he quipped: "I think I am off their list."
On Friday, Ashwin did a #AskAsh session on Instagram where he replied to questions from his fans. During the Q and A session, when a fan asked him if would like to go to "Koffee with Karan", he said: "Sure".
Pandya and Rahul faced a lot of flak for their comments on women when they opened up on their personal life on the latest season of the chat show, which has had guests such as actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra.
Apart from receiving flak on social media, Pandya and Rahul were asked to go home from the three-ODI series against Australia in January after being suspended.
Karan later said he felt "very responsible" about the repercussions Pandya and Rahul have faced since they made some misogynistic remarks on his chat show but also said he has no control over answers that come his way.
When the filmmaker was asked does he think cricketers are off his list now, he quipped: "I think I am off their list."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Modified Hyundai Creta with Wide Tyres Looks Out of Place
- Dhoni and Jadeja Produce a Stunning Run Out to Dismiss Maxwell in 3rd ODI
- Here's Everything You Wanted to Know About Nirav Modi's Ostrich Hide Jacket Worth Rs 8 Lakh
- PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 Grand Finals to be Held in Hyderabad: Here Are The Details
- India vs Australia | Narain: Another Day, Another Kohli Gem in a Run Chase
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results