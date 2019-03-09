LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Ravichandran Ashwin Open to Making Koffee With Karan Debut

After the controversial episode of Koffee With Karan featuring cricketers Hardik Pandya and K.L. Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin has now shown interest in being a guest on the show.

IANS

Updated:March 9, 2019, 3:34 PM IST
After the controversial episode of Koffee With Karan featuring cricketers Hardik Pandya and K.L. Rahul, their colleague Ravichandran Ashwin has now shown interest in being a guest on the popular celebrity chat show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

On Friday, Ashwin did a #AskAsh session on Instagram where he replied to questions from his fans. During the Q and A session, when a fan asked him if would like to go to "Koffee with Karan", he said: "Sure".

Pandya and Rahul faced a lot of flak for their comments on women when they opened up on their personal life on the latest season of the chat show, which has had guests such as actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra.

Apart from receiving flak on social media, Pandya and Rahul were asked to go home from the three-ODI series against Australia in January after being suspended.

Karan later said he felt "very responsible" about the repercussions Pandya and Rahul have faced since they made some misogynistic remarks on his chat show but also said he has no control over answers that come his way.

When the filmmaker was asked does he think cricketers are off his list now, he quipped: "I think I am off their list."
