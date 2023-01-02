Ravichandran Joins Cast of Dhruva Sarjas-starrer KD-The Devil; First Look Poster Out

Dhruva Sarja-starrer KD - The Devil has been in the headlines since the movie was announced. It is one of the most anticipated Kannada films that viewers are looking forward to this year, for its grand launch that garnered wide attention across India. The makers of the film, directed by Prem, are going all out to bring the required period settings for the movie, as the story revolves around the timeline from 1968 to 1978. Dhruva will be seen portraying the character of a gangster in this action drama film. The latest update that is going viral is actor Ravichandran has been roped in to play a key role in the movie.

The news has been confirmed recently through a Twitter post. Ravichandran will be seen playing the role of Annayyappa in KD. His look in the film has also garnered the audience’s attention. In the latest post shared by KVN Production on their official Twitter page, Ravichandran is seen sitting in a swanky vintage car. The actor looks stylish.

The caption reads, “In war, the ‘crazy’ ones are never forgotten, Welcome Crazy Star V Ravichandran sir alias Annayyappa to KD’S Battlefield!”

Fans are quite excited after this update. A few days ago, the title teaser of the film was released, which was loved by the viewers. The teaser was launched in five languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Prem has himself voiced the Kannada version, while Sanjay Dutt, Vijay Sethupathi and Mohanlal have lent their voices to the Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam ones respectively.

The movie is bankrolled by KVN Productions. This period action entertainer will hit the theatres on April 14 this year.

