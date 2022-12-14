Ravindar Chandrasekhar and Mahalakshmi Complete 100 Days of Marital Bliss, See Post

Producer Ravindar Chandrasekhar and actress Mahalakshmi have been painting the tinsel town of the Tamil film industry red with their adorable moments and pictures on social media. Both love birds don’t leave a chance to showcase their love and respect for each other. The duo recently completed 100 days of their married life and Ravindar shared an adorable note on Instagram commemorating this occasion. The Sutta Kadhai producer shared a picture with Mahalakshmi and wrote that he couldn’t think of a good caption for this photo. Ravindar was extremely happy and wrote that after a long gap of about 37 years, he is feeling on cloud nine. The Nalanum Nandhiniyum producer thanked Mahalakshmi for this and wrote that she has supported him in every tough phase of his life.

Mahalakshmi was overwhelmed with emotions after reading this heartwarming caption and thanked Ravindar for this adorable gesture. Fans also loved this post and conveyed their best wishes to this pair. A fan wrote, “Bless you both with the best health, wealth, prosperity and all the abundance in this Universe". Another applauded Ravindar for conveying a heart-filled gesture in such a charming manner. Apart from these congratulatory messages, a user also asked Ravindar to come up with a review of Bigg Boss 6 Telugu on his Youtube channel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravindar Chandrasekaran (@ravindarchandrasekaran)

Apart from this occasion, Ravindar and Mahalakshmi also remain for their professional commitments. Ravindar’s team recently won a competition and shared about it on Instagram. The Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma producer described how his opinions were praised by every member present in the competition. He thanked his mother and Sanjay Subashchandran sir Trendloud. The Murungakkai Chips producer described how this was his first experience in a competition but managed to carve a niche amongst the audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravindar Chandrasekaran (@ravindarchandrasekaran)

On the other hand, Mahalakshmi shared a poster about her upcoming project Munnarivaan on Instagram. The poster of this project was shared on June 28 and as of now, there is no update about it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♜❤️ (@mahalakshmi_actress_official)

Vejayaraj has directed Munnarivaan.

