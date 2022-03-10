Ravindra Kaushik Biopic: Salman Khan Starrer Movie On RAW Spy Shelved? Here's What We Know

If recent reports are to be believed, filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta’s much-awaited spy thriller starring Salman Khan seems to have been shelved. The movie was supposed to narrate the story of actor turned spy Ravindra Kaushik. According to a recent report by Peeping Moon, the rights to picturise Kaushik’s story on the big screen for the first time were granted by Kaushik’s family to Gupta. However, the filmmaker had the right to make the film for five years which has now expired, reports Peeping Moon.

Quoting a source close to the filmmaker, Peeping Moon stated, “Raj Kumar Gupta has called off the Black Tiger project. The rights to unfold Ravindra Kaushik’s emotional and remarkable story to the big screen that he had bought five years ago from his family has expired now. And the filmmaker has not renewed it as he still doesn’t see the film happening anytime soon.”

The report also mentioned that Salman also expressed his apprehension about playing yet another spy when he already stars in Yash Raj Films’ biggest spy franchise, Tiger. “With no certainty over the film’s future, the director finally decided to let go of the rights back to Kaushik’s family,” the source claimed.

Advertisement

Black Tiger was the name given to Kaushik by the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, for his bravery and valuable contribution to the country during the aftermath of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Kaushik is arguably the country’s most prominent undercover spy, and he spent the last 16 years of his life in Mianwali’s Central Jail in Punjab, Pakistan. Kaushik’s association with India’s foreign intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing began when he was 23. He went on to become a Major in the Pakistani Army and relayed sensitive information from beyond the borders, eventually earning him the title Black Tiger.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.