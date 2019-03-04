LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
RAW Trailer: Watch John Abraham Play A Masquerading Intelligence Officer in this Espionage Thriller

Apart from John Abraham, RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) also features Jackie Shroff, Mouni Roy, Raghubir Yadav, Sikander Kherr and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi in pivotal roles.

News18.com

Updated:March 4, 2019, 4:17 PM IST
Image: John Abraham/Instagram
The trailer of John Abraham's upcoming film RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) has been released by Viacom18 Motion Pictures on their YouTube channel and by the first look, it appears to be an action-filled espionage thriller. Written and directed by Robbie Grewal and based on true events, the film follows the journey of an Indian secret agent, played by John, during the 1971 India-Pakistan war that led to the birth of Bangladesh. It was the subcontinent's most decisive battle, in which the Pakistan Army surrendered to the Indian Army and is popularly remembered as the time when the intelligence agencies played a crucial part in India's calculated and clinical victory over Pakistan (cue Raazi).

In the trailer, we see that John Abraham lies to his mother about being posted to another city in relation to a bank job. But in reality, he is being sent to Pakistan, on an undercover mission, to gather tactical information about the enemy side. It is now that his identity as an Indian agent will be put to test and John has to tread cautiously, while saving himself and his country from being exposed.

The film required John taking up several get-ups to do an officer's job on alien soil and he is seen masquerading as a Pakistani local effectively in several scenes during the two-and-a-half minute trailer. Apart from John, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Mouni Roy, Raghubir Yadav, Sikander Kherr and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi in other pivotal roles. Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Walia and Gary Grewal, RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) will release on April 5.

Watch RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) trailer here:



