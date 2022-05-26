Ray Liotta Passes Away At 67; Goodfellas Co-star Lorraine Bracco 'Utterly Shattered'

Ray Liotta passed away at the age of 67. He was best known for his role in Martin Scorsese’s classic Goodfellas. Multiple international publications reported that the actor died in his sleep.

According to Deadline, the actor passed away in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting his upcoming movie, Dangerous Waters. The cause of his death is still unknown. Several stars have expressed their shock over his sudden demise and paid their tributes on social media.

Liotta’s Goodfellas co-star Lorraine Bracco shared a picture with the late actor on Twitter and expressed her shock over his death. “I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray. I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta,” she tweeted.

Director James Mangold, who worked with him in Identity and Cop Land, also remembered him. “Shocked and saddened to hear of Ray Liotta’s passing. Beyond the tough guy exterior and the tightly wound emotions of his signature characters, he was a sweet, playful and passionate collaborator and brilliant actor. RIP,” he tweeted.

Jeffrey Wright called Liotta a’ great actor’. “Ray Liotta. Man. Just met dude for the first time last year. GREAT actor,” he tweeted. Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted, “Ray Liotta has died. His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being. A gentle man. So sad to hear.”

Josh Brolin shared a picture of the actor on Instagram and wrote, “My buddy. My friend. How so soon? Why? I’ll miss you. I will think about seeing you at Gold’s often, talking about what to do next, how to find something together. I always looked up to you — the work was always so good, but the man you were always stood out among the rest of them. Yes, I will miss you, pal. Until we meet again, wherever they say that is.”

Liotta was seen in several movies through the late 80s and 90s. These include Field of Dreams, Something Wild, Unlawful Entry, Cop Land, Hannibal, Blow, John Q, Identity, Observe and Report, Killing Them Softly, and The Place Beyond the Pines.

