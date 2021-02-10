Ray Romano To Star With Laurie Metcalf In His Directorial

Los Angeles: Actor-comedian Ray Romano is set to direct and star in an untitled dramedy movie. According to Deadline, the 63-year-old actor will star opposite Laurie Metcalf, best known for featuring in “Roseanne” and its spin-off “The Conners”.

Romano, who most recently starred in Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman”, co-wrote the script withScrubswriter and producer Mark Stegemann. The story follows Leo (Romano) and Angela (Metcalf) Russo who live a simple, blue-collar life in Queens, surrounded by the big personalities of their overbearing Italian-American family.

When their lanky soft-spoken son Sticks’ finds success on his high school basketball team and a chance at a life beyond what tradition expects, Leo tears the family apart trying to make it happen, read the official plotline. Albert Berger & Ron Yerxa of Bonafide Productions are producing the movie, which will start filming in April in New York City.