RAY Trailer Out Now: Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal Lead This Tribute to Satyajit Ray

The trailer of the highly anticipated Netflix anthology RAY is out now. The anthology, which consists of four films- Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Forget Me Not, Bahrupiya and Spotlight- is being helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala.

The anthology also boasts of a star-studded cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Shweta Basu Prasad, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anindita Bose, among others. In the two minute-long video, we see glimpses of all the four films weaved together to form an interesting trailer. All four films also look different in terms of tone an aesthetics.

The trailer also revealed the release date of the project to be June 25, 2021.

Talking about his films Forget me Not and Bahrupiya, Srijit Mukherji said in a statement, “Satyajit Ray has been a big inspiration in my life. After faithfully bringing two stories of Ray to life in Feluda Pherot, it is an honour and very fulfilling to reinterpret two more stories of Ray in a decidedly darker space. I also got the opportunity to work with a brilliant cast including actors like Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal and Sweta Basu Prasad across the two stories. I’m excited to see how the viewers will react to these imperfect and somewhat broken characters."

Vasant Bala, who helmed Spotlight, said, “Spotlight is inspired by the prolific and illuminating works of Ray. An opportunity that led me to collaborate with wonderful talent. It’s a pulpy, quirky, music-filled tale of some very interesting characters. Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Chandan Roy Sanyal are in crackling form. Can’t wait for the audience to watch and react to it.”

On the other hand, ABhishek Chaubey, who made Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa said, “I’m drawn to stories that twist with whimsy and humour. Hardly anyone crafts those better than Satyajit Ray and a chance to tell this story is a great opportunity for me. With Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao playing off each other on screen, Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, I hope is as much of a joy to watch as it was to make. Super stoked about the show and can’t wait for people to watch it!”

RAY is one of the many interesting projects to be launched by Netflix in association with Indian creators. In April, the OTT service released another anthology titled Ajeeb Daastaans, which was produced by Dharmatic Entertainments. Neeraj Ghaywan, Shashank Khaitan, Kayoze Irani and Raj Mehta directed four short films titled Geeli Pucchi, Majnu, Khilauna and Ankahi, respectively.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here