Raya and the Last Dragon Movie Review: Charming Tale of Hope and Trust

Disney’s animated features have always been timeless. The fact that Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was made in 1937 and is still loved and quoted is testament to the fact. Even the new films like Moana and Frozen have gained their own separate fandoms since their release. In a way, Disney movies make you feel young, no matter what your age is.

Disney’s latest venture Raya and the Last Dragon is a film that is more Moana than Snow-white. It is the story of Raya, one of the few hundred survivors of a broken world. She belongs to a people with a complicated history.

500 years ago, the people of Kumandra co-existed peacefully with dragons, who gifted them with life and water. However, they were attacked by powerful creatures called the Druuns, who would turn anything they touched into stone. The dragons sacrificed their lives for the people and the last one, a water-dragon named Sisu, created a magical jewel to get rid of the Druuns. All the human beings came back to life, but the dragons did not.

Even though humanity survived without the dragons, they soon began fighting. Kumandra was broken up into five countries, namely, Heart, Fang, Spine, Talon, and Tail, each named after a part of the dragon. Raya, who was the princess of Heart, trained to be the guardian of the dragon jewel. When her father, Chief Benja invited the people of the 5 kingdoms for a truce, Raya made friends with Namaari, the princess of Fang.

However, Raya, who was too trusting, took Namaari to the sanctorium where the jewel was kept, only to discover that she was being betrayed by Namaari. When the Fangs tried to steal the jewel, chaos ensued, which led to it breaking into five pieces. Since the jewel was broken, it reactivated the Druunes, who turned many, including Raya’s father into stone.

The film, through flashbacks, establishes the context, what follows is Raya trying to find the last dragon, as legend says that she is still alive. After she actually manages to wake the dragon up, she has to get the five broken pieces of the dragon jewel back. Needless to say, they face some obstacles on the way.

Raya and the Last Dragon is a beautifully animated movie. It has to establish two worlds, and it does so with amazing cinematography. When things are good in the film, the scenes give the audience a sense of calm. On the other hand, when there is confrontation, you can feel the dread simply through the colour palette.

While the film is heavy on action, it still has a high emotional quotient. Like most Disney films, it has a lesson to impart. However, it doesn’t really seem preachy. Raya and the Last Dragon also benefits from its sense of humour. There are many subtle situations that invoke a laugh, without needing to have punchlines.

Awkwafina, who voices the dragon Sisu, actually takes the film to a different level. Her dialogue delivery is relaxed and relatable. When she talks about how she is not the best dragon, just like a kid who didn’t contribute much to a project but still got the same grade, you know you are going to enjoy the character a lot.

In a way, Raya the Last Dragon is a political film. The humans’ mistrust of different races, the infighting and betrayal causes the destruction of the world, something which is relevant to note now more than ever. Raya, creates a magical world to talk about the very real importance of hope, unity and trust.

Another great thing about Raya is the absolute lack of male saviour complex. Of course Disney started this with Frozen and Brave, however, since their legacy is full of films where men save the day, it is always welcome to see it in newer films.

Raya and the Last Dragon is quite an entertaining watch. It also has a very talented cast of AAPI actors who have made the film a memorable experience.

Rating: 3/5

