'Raya And The Last Dragon' To Release In India On March 5

New Delhi: Disney’s upcoming animated feature “Raya and the Last Dragon” is set to be released in Indian theatres on March 5. The studio unveiled the new trailer of the film, giving audiences a more in-depth look at Raya, voiced by “Star Wars” actor Kelly-Marie Tran, as she rallies her warrior crew and con artists on her quest to find the mythical last dragon. The first Southeast Asian-centred film from Disney, “Raya and the Last Dragon” also features Awkwafina, Sandra Oh and Gemma Chan as the voice cast. The film is directed by Don Hall (‘Big Hero 6’) and Carlos Lpez Estrada (‘Blindspotting’) along with Paul Briggs and John Ripa co-directing it. Produced by Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho, it is written by Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim of “Crazy Rich Asians” fame.

As per the official logline of the film, a lone warrior, Raya, must track down the legendary last dragon to stop an evil force that has returned after 500 years to once again threaten her homeworld, Kumandra.